Michigan, Indiana police increase patrols for New Years

Additional highway patrols will be out for New Years Eve to watch for drunk and dangerous drivers.

Every year on big celebratory holidays both the Michigan and Indiana State Police increase specialty highway patrols that look specifically for those driving under the influence.

New Years Eve is one of their big nights.

Spokesperson Melinda Logan is with the Michigan State Police post in Niles. She said there have made fewer drunk driving arrests than in the past.

“Over the last 20 years, we’re starting to see a decline, people are becoming more responsible and getting rides or, you know, having a designated driver.”

Logan said troopers will also be looking for other offenses like reckless driving, speeding, texting, or not wearing seatbelts.