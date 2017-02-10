Michigan State band director was suspended in 2016 over texts

Michigan State University says the marching band director was suspended for a week last year for violating sexual misconduct policy.

Spokesman Jason Cody says he can't discuss specific allegations against John Madden. He says the suspension was in late May and early June. The campus newspaper, The State News, reported Thursday that a band member complained after getting text messages from Madden in 2015 and 2016.

In one text, Madden asked for a photo of her in a dress at a band event. He was out of town and couldn't attend. He then apologized for being a "creepy texter."

An investigation by Michigan State found Madden's behavior was inappropriate. Madden says he spoke to the marching band last August, apologized and guaranteed that it would never happen again.

