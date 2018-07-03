Michigan Voter Registration Deadline For Primary Looms

Michigan voters have just under a week to get registered before the deadline for the August primary.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary in Michigan is July 9th. And with the holiday this week, and many clerks offices closed on Wednesday, that’s even less time to get registered.

Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said this will be a busy election season for those in Southwest Michigan.

“There will be a lot of activity especially with the state senate seat, with the congressional seat, with the state representative seat and the governors seat. People will be very passionate about their candidates.”

Tyler said those wishing to register should go to their county clerk’s office, to the Secretary of State or to their local clerk or polling location. You can also register by mail. All registrations have to be received before five p.m. on July 9th.

If you miss registration for the primary, the deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is October 9th.