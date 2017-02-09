Michigan's night sky will experience a trio of events on Friday

A full moon, an eclipse, and a comet will all be passing through the night sky late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A "penumbral" eclipse isn't a full lunar eclipse, and is more subtle, but still visible to the human eye. It occurs when the moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadow. In North America, this will be most visible at moonrise, at 7:43 p.m.

Of course, an eclipse can only occur during a full moon. The "snow" moon is the name given to the full moon in February, as opposed to October's "harvest" moon or June's "strawberry" moon.

And on top of these lunar events, NASA says that Comet 45P will reach it's closest position to Earth - a mere 7.4 million miles away.

The comet will be best seen with binoculars or a telescope around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

