Missing guns prompts PHM schools lockdown

Two students have been charged with firearms offences after an incident that affected five Mishawaka schools yesterday.

A parent called the police Monday morning after their son had been missing all weekend and they noticed that two of their guns were missing from their safe.

The child is a student at Schmucker Middle School. Police immediately locked down Schmucker, Penn, Pennway and Bittersweet schools.

The student was located while being dropped off, he did not have either gun in his possession. One firearm was located at the house he had stayed at for the weekend. The other was found in the backpack of a John Young Middle School student who had been at the same house.

Michael Grzegorek is the St. Joseph County Sheriff. “Our determination was that first of all that we wanted to make sure he and everyone involved was safe and then secondly where the weapons might have gone and making sure they did not enter onto or into the school property.”

Mishawaka Chief of Police Kenneth Witkowski said the school and police worked well together to handle the incident.

“The collaboration of all the agencies; school city, Penn Schools, I mean everyone worked tremendously together that’s why the timeline was so tight from when we were notified to when we actually found a student that possessed a gun.”

Grzegorek described both boys as ‘young teenagers.’ He said the gun was not loaded when it was found at John Young and it doesn’t appear that either boy had plans to use them at school. Both children are charged with possession of a firearm. One is also charged with theft and for being a runaway.

Parents of students in the locked down schools received this letter on Monday.