The Moral And Political Expectations Of Silicon Valley's Elite

In a series of full-page newspaper advertisements in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The San Francisco Chronicle, Silicon Valley investor Doug Derwin published an open letter calling on Elon Musk to sever ties with the Trump administration.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, sits on the White House Strategic and Policy Forum and has responded to critics before, saying that to leave the board over political differences “would be wrong.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), senior editor of policy and politics for Recode, about the ad campaign and the larger expectations of technology leaders.

