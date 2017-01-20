More Than 100 Celebrate Inclusion As Trump Is Sworn In

Leaders from different faiths, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and Indiana Youth Group organized a public diversity celebration that coincided with President Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Friday.

Jane Henegar, the executive director of the ACLU of Indiana welcomed the more than 100 in attendance on Monument Circle in Indianapolis to take the same oath President Donald Trump took on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s a simple oath the president is charged with in our Constitution, and I encourage everyone to look at that charge, to make that pledge themselves,” Henegar says.

Event organizer David Josie said he worked with members of Christ Church Cathedral to create an event to celebrate inclusion.

“I wanted to have an event that wasn’t just a protest rally,” Josie says. “We wanted to affirm those values of inclusion and respect and to encourage people to become engaged with organizations that reflect those values.”

The event was non-partisan, though Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was one of the speakers.