More States Turning To Toll Roads To Raise Cash For Infrastructure

Attention Drivers: Many of those those freeways you're using may not be free for long. Several states are opening new toll roads this year and rates on many existing turnpikes and tollways are going up.

And the number of toll roads is likely to increase, as the Trump administration's infrastructure plan may force many more states to use them to fund long-standing transportation needs

"I think 2018 is going to be a very good year for tolling," says Pat Jones, executive director of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, which represents toll facility owners and operators.

"We're seeing a number of states that do not currently have tolls express an interest in doing so. States like Connecticut, Michigan, Wyoming and others," Jones says.

And some states are beyond considering it. New toll roads or toll lanes are opening this year in Texas, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia. Oregon will be adding congestion pricing to highways to help manage congestion in and around Portland later this year.

Austin, Texas, has two new toll road projects slated to open next year and the highway tunnel beneath Seattle begins charging tolls in 2019.

And rates on many existing toll roads and bridges around the country went up on the first of the year, including on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, on the Triangle Expressway in Raleigh, N.C., and for the tunnels in Hampton Roads, Va., while voters in the San Francisco area may be asked later this year to raise tolls on bay area bridges.

The reason for this surge? Many states' transportation budgets are tight and highway funding from Washington is lacking: the federal highway trust fund is nearly insolvent, as the federal gas tax hasn't been increased in 24 years.

"So states are in many cases on their own," Jones says. "They are looking for revenues and tolling is a powerful and effective way and a very specific way to pay for new infrastructure as well as generate funds to pay for existing infrastructure."

Many states are turning to tolling after trying to shore up transportation and infrastructure funding with their own gasoline tax increases.

"I think the states over time have lost hope in the federal government enacting a real, long-term infrastructure package" says Carl Davis, research director for the non-partisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. "And so they've taken matters in their own hands and boosted funding on their own."

Davis notes that 26 states have increased their gas taxes since 2013, eight of them just last year.

"It's very unusual to see the states in such lock-step on this issue, especially when it comes to tax increases," he says, adding that it just underscores how the lack of federal infrastructure funding has hurt states.

The Trump administration is preparing to announce a new national infrastructure plan in the coming weeks that the president has promised would invest a trillion dollars in the nation's crumbling roads, rails, bridges, airports, tunnels, dams, levees and water systems. But only $200 billion of that will likely be coming from the federal treasury. The administration is planning to use that money to match and leverage the rest from state and local governments and the private sector.

The U. S. Chamber of Commerce would prefer a much bigger federal investment, and called Thursday for an increase in the federal gas tax of 25-cents a gallon, phased in over five years. The business group and many others have long been calling for a boost in the gas tax, which is now 18.4 cents a gallon and hasn't been increased since 1993. But gas tax increases have long been opposed by Republicans controlling Congress. That means the transportation funding burden may continue to fall more heavily on states, and ITEP's Davis says it will be tough for many states to come up with their share.

"With so many states already having dug deep to come up with more money for infrastructure, they're really going to have to start scrounging through the couch cushions, looking for whatever they can, if they want to participate in a new federal program of the type that's being talked about."

That could mean more gas tax increases, if states feel there's room, but it also likely means a heavier reliance on tolls.

"Which is unfortunate because they really are the worst funding mechanism available," says Stephanie Kane, spokesperson for the Alliance for Toll-Free Interstates. "No other road funding mechanisms come with half as long a list of drawbacks and disruptions for the communities where they're located."

Kane says when you turn a freeway into a tollway, drivers will go out of their way to avoid the tolls.

"So you have this awful traffic diversion. Cars end up on secondary roads that were not built to have that volume of traffic, the roads that are surrounding the toll get torn up more quickly, the local communities see a lot more congestion," she says.

Kane also contends that tolls are a regressive double tax on top of fuel taxes and often disproportionately hurt lower income drivers.

And she says tollways are an inefficient way to collect revenue, as 8 to 11 cents of every dollar collected goes to administrative overhead, collecting the tolls and contruction of electronic tolling apparatus on the roads.

Despite those drawbacks, Kane says members of the Alliance for Toll-Free Interstates, which includes trucking and shipping companies, including Werner Enterprises and UPS, are "extremely concerned about how much the Trump administration's infrastructure package will rely on tolling."

Some drivers are concerned, too.

"Everything seems like it's getting more expensive," says Nick Pariseman, as he walked his 8-week old puppy at a travel plaza on the I-90 Indiana Toll Road. He was on his way home to Port Clinton, Ohio, from a job site in Iowa and says it's not the price of tolls that bothers him as much as the poor conditions of the roads. So if toll rates go up or more highways are tolled, "If they're up kept how it is, I think it's just going to make people mad," he said. "I think it will just make them mad and they'll take a different route."

But North Carolina truck driver Mike Edwards, who was hauling a load from Portage, Ind., to Harrisburg, Pa., doesn't mind paying more tolls.

"Actually, I think its a good thing as long as they use the money for what it's supposed to be, fix the roads," said Edwards.

But asked what kind of shape the roads are in, he says "They're pretty rough in a lot of places."



KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

In a courtroom in Michigan this week, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar faced dozens of women who he molested. They have been making victim-impact statements at his sentencing. A judge has said Nassar will go to prison. And until today, many of those victims were told by USA Gymnastics they would have to go back to the training center where Nassar abused them. It's in Texas, and it's run by gymnast legends Bela and Marta Karolyi. But late today came word that next week's training camp is canceled and U.S. gymnasts will never have to return to the Karolyi training center.

Juliet Macur has been following this story for The New York Times, and she's with us now. Welcome.

JULIET MACUR: Thank you.

MCEVERS: So you tweeted today that this move is thanks to the power of women speaking up. Talk about that.

MACUR: That's right. Simone Biles, who's one of the most decorated gymnasts in not only American history but in the history of the sport of gymnastics, tweeted on Monday that she was part of the #MeToo movement, and said that Dr. Larry Nassar had also molested her, along with many other people that Larry Nassar had molested. And said that she didn't want to go back to the ranch - she dreaded going back there - and that basically going back to this Karolyi Ranch, which is the national team training center, stood between her and making the team - the Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

MCEVERS: And you actually talked to a child psychologist about that, about what it would mean for gymnasts who'd suffered abuse to go back to that place. What did he tell you?

MACUR: He immediately told me it was the worst idea possible to make these women, which - they have to be going back to the ranch if they're going to make the Olympic team - to go back to the place where they were abused, that it would be - that it would be traumatic, that it would cause more painful memories to flood back, that - he actually said that USA Gymnastics would be abusing them again by doing this and it was yet another level of betrayal.

MCEVERS: Are there any more details about where the gymnasts will train?

MACUR: There are no details as far as I know. All I know is that CEO of USA Gymnastics Kerry Perry - she started at the end of last year - said that she had been thinking about closing the training center and did so today. And I'm not sure where they will go, but there are plenty of places where they could go and where they could've gone for the last several years.

MCEVERS: Will the Karolyis still be involved?

MACUR: The Karolyis actually don't coach anymore. Marta Karolyi was the national team training - national team coordinator most recently. And she retired at the last Olympics. So they do own the ranch. However, they don't coach anymore. So this will just be a financial blow to them, and that's about it.

MCEVERS: OK. USA Gymnastics, of course, is the governing body of this sport. And it's still dealing with the fallout from, you know, Larry Nassar's abuse. There are lawsuits. I mean, how will all of this affect them going forward? We've got two and a half years until the next Summer Olympics.

MACUR: I'm not sure how it will affect them, but it will definitely affect the sport. I'm sure there are many moms and dads out there who would think twice about putting their kids in gymnastics right now. The sport is facing - USA Gymnastics specifically is facing several lawsuits that have to do with the sex abuse. So I'm not sure how they will move forward. Right now the sport is in chaos, and I'm not sure what's going to happen.

MCEVERS: That's Juliet Macur, the Sports of the Times columnist for The New York Times. Thank you so much.

