In and around the coastal community of Montecito, the death toll from mudslides has climbed to 20 people, as search and rescue operations continue. Cleaning up and re-opening the 101 freeway, a vital corridor for the state, cannot move forward until the lifesaving mission has ended. The new tragedy adds new layers of uncertainty to families and businesses that were already facing long recovery from last month’s wildfires.
Mudslide damage, loss and costs rise as 101 freeway remains closed
By Andy Uhler • 4 hours ago