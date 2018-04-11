ND Department of Film, Television, and Theater Presents "Spring Awakening"

Notre Dame Film, Television and Theater presents the rock musical, Spring Awakening, that tells the story of teenagers exploring the journey from adolescence to adulthood. Shows are April 18th through the 22nd at 7:30pm, Wednesday through Saturday, with a matinee on Sunday at 2:30pm , in the Patricia George Decio Theatre located in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

Set in a provincial German town late in the nineteenth century, this is a world where grown-ups hold all the cards. Follow the adventures of young Wendla who explores the mysteries of her body, while Melchior comes to the rescue of his friend Moritz, a boy traumatized by puberty and unable to concentrate on anything else. The pop rock score is a great backdrop for these German students on their passage, navigating teenage self-discovery and coming of age. This event includes mature or adult content. Click here to buy tickets.