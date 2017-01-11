New Coalition Focuses On Reproductive Rights

A new group formed to lobby Indiana lawmakers on laws governing women’s health rights had its first rally at the Statehouse Wednesday.

The new Indiana Reproductive Justice Coalition, IRJC, delivered 3,000 signatures in opposition to a new bill that would ban all abortions. The group also spoke against a bill that would mandate women seeking an abortion view and listen to an ultrasound and a bill that includes informed consent for abortion pills.

Harmony Glenn is with Indy Feminists and says last year’s court ruling against parts of the 2016 abortion law gave her hope.

“But here we are,” says Glenn. “A week into the session with our lawmakers entering their first committee meetings to hear the bills that have been filed, and once more our rights are being debated.”

A few dozen people gathered at the Statehouse to show support for the new coalition. Ann Newman attended the event in support of women’s health rights.

“I think it’s important for people to have choices and I also think the 97 percent of people who go to Planned Parenthood for birth control and mammograms etc., deserve to be served,” says Newman.

Glenn says the rest of the country is looking to Indiana to see what ideas Vice President-elect Mike Pence has about women’s health issues.

“The Hoosiers who suffered under his governance know exactly what his ideas are and we are committed to watching for, speaking out and mobilizing against any attempts to carry on that legacy through the Indiana General Assembly or our new governor,” Glenn says.

The coalition also highlighted bills they do support like hate crime legislation and raising the minimum wage.