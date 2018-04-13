New Farm Bill proposes changes to food stamps

Every five years, Congress is expected to display bipartisanship for one major bill - the Farm Bill. This year, amid talk of trade wars that greatly affect farmers and ranchers, the proposed farm bill released April 12 is already dividing the legislature. That's at least in part because it seeks to impose stricter rules on people receiving food stamps, or SNAP. Catherine Boudreau, food and agriculture reporter at Politico, breaks down the different parts of the bill that affect farmers, ranchers, and low-income Americans.

