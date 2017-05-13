New HGTV show set in Northern Indiana

A new HGTV show premiering this weekend was shot in Elkhart.

The show, “Small Town, Big Flip” follows the owners of MBN Properties based out of Fort Wayne as they flip houses in Northern Indiana.

The pilot episode airing on Sunday is of a flip in Elkhart.

Silas Norris is one of the owners. He says he and his fellow flippers make this show unique.

“We are four millennial guys. That alone intrigues most producers because most people in the home-flipping business, but I hate to stereotype or generalize but they’re, you know, in their fifties, they’ve been doing it for a million years.”

Norris says the ‘small town’ part of the show grew out of a perception from the producer.

“That’s one of the talks us and the producers had, I said ‘hey we flip houses in places like Elkhart’ and he’s like ‘listen I’m from New York, I’ve never heard of it, none of the crew members have heard of it; to America, that’s a small town.”

Norris says if the pilot is received well, the show could be picked up for a full season.

He says future episodes could be anywhere in Northern Indiana including Middlebury, Goshen, South Bend and Shipshewana.

The show airs at noon on Sunday, May 14, on HGTV.