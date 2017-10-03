New Website Compiles Opioid Epidemic Resources

The state has launched a new website to fight the opioid epidemic. The Next Level Recovery Indiana site has state data, facts, current initiatives, and ways for people to get involved in combating the opioid epidemic.

Indiana’s executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, Jim McClelland, says up until now it’s been hard for Hoosiers to find the information they need.

“We’ve got to have one place for people to go where they can get the information they are wanting and needing and we’ve got to make it as user friendly as possible,” he says.

The website has information for healthcare providers, first responders and law enforcement but McClelland says it’s also for anyone who needs it.

“If they’re interested in prevention, if they’re interested in treatment, they may know someone that has a problem,” says McClelland.

The state plans to revise and update the site as needed. McClelland says the site can help address the complexity of the epidemic.

“We decided early on that we’ve got to have a strategic approach to it or we’ll just end up playing wack-a-mole,” he says.

In 2016, 757 people died from opioids.