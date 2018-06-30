The Next Meet Me on the Island is Friday, July 6th

The Goshen Health Entertainment Series rolls on next week and we return to Century Center. July 6 - Meet me on the Island 5:00 – 10:00 pm Shake N’ Chill & Fireworks by Visit South Bend MishawakaThe island behind Century Center will be a great place to end the 4th of July holiday week, withthe Blues, Rock and Swing of Shake N’ Chill. The island will be rockin’ with what has been calledsome “smokin’ rhythm and blues. Join the fun and enjoy an evening of toe tappin music, and fellowWVPE members. July 13 - Envirofest 5:00 – 9:00 pm The Stampede String BandThe Stampede String Band, now in its 7th year, brings intense, diverse Americana music to life.The band presents a powerful blend of roots and rock, of tradition and creativity, and of honesty andenergy that has struck a chord with thousands of listeners. Set in the Wellfield Botanic Gardens,Envirofest presents an evening of displays, demonstrations, and children friendly programs thatmake it a great night for the whole family. July 20 - Fernwood Friday 5:30 – 9:00 pm Kennedy’s KitchenKennedy’s Kitchen brings all things Irish to Fernwood Friday. From pub songs, and sing-a-longs,and stories, to ripping dance tunes, there will be a little bit of everything going on FernwoodBotanical Gardens and Nature Preserve. With voices raised in song, rich harmonies, fiddle,flute, whistle, mandolin, tenor banjo, bouzouki, guitar and bass are all combined for an enjoyableevening of music. August 3 - Meet Me on the Island 5:30 – 9:00 pm Linsay Kelly & The LowlifesThe Goshen Health Entertainment Series concludes with the final Meet Me on the Island of theyear. Linsay Kelly & The Lowlifes is new to this event and bring an eclectic blend of tunes resultingin a polished performance with powerful vocals. Take advantage of this last time to gather withlike-minded listeners in the summer of 2018.