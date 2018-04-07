Not My Job: Gov. John Kasich Get Quizzed On K-Tel

John Kasich came to Ohio as a young man, and — discovering it to be a paradise on earth — never left. He served in the Ohio Senate, then almost two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the Columbus area, and is now in the middle of his second term as governor of this great state.

We invited Kasich to answer three questions about K-Tel, the company which invented the infomercial, and also was known for '70s music compilation albums like 25 Polka Greats.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

