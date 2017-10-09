Notre Dame researcher get grant for storm surge study

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have received nearly a million dollars to study storm surge prediction models over the next four years.

Storm surge is the flooding and ocean rise that comes with hurricanes and tropical storms. It’s usually what causes the most danger to life and property damage.

Andrew Kennedy is one of the investigators on the study. He said better predictions can help better inform communities and authorities.

“It can either tell people ‘oh, there’s a high risk and my particular house is in significant danger’ or they can say based on this it doesn’t appear so likely that I’m going to be in danger.”

There are two storm surge models that are used currently. One is slow but very accurate and the other is quick but often wrong.

Kennedy said they will be using data taken from the slow model and use it to correct the quick method.

“We take the very coarse model, the fast but not so accurate model and we correct it based on things that we’ve got from the very high resolution database.”

He said the first year or so will be theory, then their models will be tested in real world scenarios.