Notre Dame's Eagles Are Out Of The Nest And Learning The Ropes

The eaglets at Notre Dame’s LEEF facility have started to leave the nest.

It won’t be until October when the eaglets will leave for good. Right now they’re learning how to hunt and exploring their territory.

Brett Peters is the Assistant Director of LEEF.

“They’ll be in this area, generally we’re able to see them here at ND-LEEF or St. Patrick’s Park through most of the summer and a lot of the fall.”

The eaglets hatched in March. It’s the third season the same pair of eagles has laid eggs in the nest at ND-LEEF. They first showed up in 2014 when the facility was being created.

The nest is hard to see. It’s up in a leafy tree away from the educational pavillion. But you can hear the eagles.

“It’s the most grating, obnoxious sound," Peters said. "It sounds like an angry seagull.”

The in nest eagle cam is online. The facility is also open to visitors on the weekends.