Occasional Shivers

By Dec 18, 2016

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 10 PM

Hosted by Branford Marsalis, and with music, song and dialogue, Occasional Shivers tells the story of two young lovers who meet at a pair of Christmas parties in 1960s Manhattan. The music is new, but sounds straight up torch song, written in the tradition of the Great American Songbook. Millie Maguire, Marshall Crenshaw, Don Dixon, Django Haskins and Skylar Gudasz are joined by jazz greats Scott Sawyer, Bill Frisell and an all-star cast for what is sure to become the next sentimental holiday classic.

Occasional Shivers is produced by Chris Stamey and WUNC and is distributed by APM.

Special Programming

Related Content

Paul Winter Solstice Celebration (encore)

By Dec 6, 2016

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 PM - 12 AM

Celebrate the return of the sun and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's 2014 encore Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Ivan Lins and Renato Braz. Hosted by John Schaefer

Song Travels: Home for the Holidays

By Dec 6, 2016

Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 PM

Join Michael Feinstein for an hour of yuletide cheer and music. This edition of Song Travels journeys from Hollywood’s vintage silver screen to New York City’s iconic Birdland club. The Michael Feinstein Big Band performs selections from the classic movie White Christmas, and Feinstein shares rare recordings from some of his favorite performers.

Marketplace Tech's Codebreaker Solstice

By Dec 6, 2016

Friday, Dec. 16, 9 PM

Hollywood Holiday

By Dec 5, 2016
Walt Disney Pictures

Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 PM

Join Lynne Warfel for an hour of holiday movie music that ranges from the sentimental to the completely cranky. From "White Christmas" and cozy homes for the holidays to Grinches, Scrooges, and Muppets, A Hollywood Holiday takes in your favorite holiday movies from a musical point of view.