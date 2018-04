Notre Dame women’s basketball player Arike Ogunbowale will appear on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Ogunbowale was named the MVP for the NCAA tournament this year which Notre Dame’s women won.

She is a junior at Notre Dame and a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has said she will return to Notre Dame for her senior year and hopes to repeat the NCAA tournament win.

The season of Dancing with the Stars Ogunbowale will appear in premieres on ABC on Monday April 30th at 8 p.m.