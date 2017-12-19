A Paul Winter Solstice Celebration

By staff 2 hours ago

The “tree of sounds” Winter Solstice Celebration
Credit © Kay Winter, 2013

Thursday, Dec. 21, 10 PM to 12 AM

Celebrate the Return of the Sun - and the Warming of the heart with Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Fabiana Cozza, Gary Booker, Theresa Thomason, Paul McCandless, Eugene Freisen, the percussion troupe Forces of Nature.

Tags: 
Special Programming
Holidays
Paul Winter
solstice

Related Content

Programming through the Holiday Season

By Tony Krabill Dec 7, 2017

A Paul Winter Solstice Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 21, 10 PM to 12 AM

All Songs Considered for the Holidays

By staff Dec 15, 2017

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 PM

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special musical guests join All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a “steam engine to the north pole.”

Night of Hannukah Programming

By staff Dec 15, 2017
WXQR

Monday, Dec. 18, 9 PM to 12 AM

Hanukkah Lights, 9 PM

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories. written by R.L. Maizes, Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert, and Ellen Orleans. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party, 10 PM

Holidays of the Future

By Dec 12, 2017

Monday, Dec. 11, 9 PM

A Marketplace Tech Holiday Special: What will the holidays be like ten years from now?  How will we buy things?   What other machines and bots will be around the dinner table? What companies will be household names?  How will people with less money be utilizing technology?  This special looks at current tech trends and predicts the lasting effects on our most special occasions.