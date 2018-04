It wasn't just trade riling markets on Monday. Tech stocks slid, too. We'll zoom in on Amazon, which has drawn President Donald Trump's ire for a long time. Today he again accused the retail giant of ripping off the Postal Service. It's true, USPS is losing billions, but not because of Amazon. In fact, if it wasn't for online shopping, the Postal Service's losses would be much worse.

