Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists - now that we've heard about clear jeans and mud jeans, what will be the next innovation in jean technology?

Now, panel, what will be the next big thing in jeans? Roy Blount Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Self-dancing jeans. You switch them on, and the next thing you know you're getting jiggy.

SAGAL: I would buy that. Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Mom jeans for men - elastic waistband in the back, padded fly in the front.

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Subliminals from Calvin Klein. You'll only think you're wearing pants.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Tom Bodett and Amy Dickinson. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

