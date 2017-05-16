A pretty bad environmental report card for Governor Snyder

Governor Snyder got one really good grade, two really bad grades, and a handful of middling grades on his environmental report card from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters this year.

The non-partisan group has Republicans and Democrats on its board.

The report card gives Snyder some credit for taking steps to ameliorate the Flint water crisis, but says the government-caused debacle remains a shameful failing of leadership on his watch. Snyder got an "F" in the new-this-year category of Flint water crisis.

On the other hand, also on his watch, the state has new energy laws to increase efficiency and renewable energy. That's the lone "A" he received on the report card.

But the governor also got a "D+" grade on air quality for opposing stricter smog rules, a C- for his administration's approval of new mining permits in the U.P. and a C for protecting the Great Lakes and Michigan water -- in particular, for failing to improve state regulation of septic tank and other leaks of sewage into Michigan waters.

The Snyder administration's response to the report card: "The governor is working to improve the quality of life for all Michiganders, and will continue to do so."

