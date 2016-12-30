Programming Test on WVPE

Diane Rehm has retired from her regular daily broadcasts on NPR. In the first two months of 2017, 88.1 WVPE is conducting a program test with two NPR call-in programs weekdays from 10 am to noon. In January, we bring you On Point, hosted by Tom Ashbrook from WBUR in Boston. On WVPE News2, you can hear WAMU's replacement for The Diane Rehm Show; 1A with Joshua Johnson.

In February, we'll flip the programs: 1A will air on the main channel and On Point will air on News2. Throughout this period and as we approach time for our spring membership campaign in March, we welcome input from our listener members about the programs.