Racist and anti-Semitic emails sent to University of Michigan students are under investigation

Three emails containing racist and anti-Semitic content were sent to students in the computer science and engineering departments at the University of Michigan Tuesday night.

The emails, which were made to look as though they were sent by a university professor and graduate student, had the subject lines "African American Student Diversity" and "Jewish Student Diversity."

The emails included racist and anti-Semitic slurs, and referenced the KKK and the SS. They also included the phrase "Heil Trump."

J. Alex Halderman is the computer science and engineering professor whose name was on two of the emails.

Halderman told The Michigan Daily that he did not send the emails, and that this incident could be a retaliation against his investigations into cybersecurity and elections.

“This appears to be a cowardly action by someone who is unhappy about the research that Matt and I do in support of electoral integrity,” Halderman wrote. “We study cybersecurity and elections, and in recent months we were involved in efforts to recount the presidential election to confirm that the outcome hadn't been changed by a cyberattack. I wrote about why these efforts were necessary shortly after the election. In any case, the content of these emails is contemptible, and I'm sorry that the EECS student body was subjected to them. The university is aware of the situation, and I expect an official response soon.”

School spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the incident "almost certainly involves a hacker" and is under investigation.

In a tweet, the University Division of Public Safety and Security also confirmed they are investigating the issue.



We are investigating the threatening hate emails sent to @umich students as a hacking incident. We will provide more info. when possible.— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) February 8, 2017

A small protest broke out in front of the home of President Mark Schlissel early Wednesday morning. The president came out and spoke with concerned students.

There has been an uptick in racist incidents at the university, such as flyers found on campus promoting white supremacy last year.

