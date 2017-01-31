Report: No evidence of widespread voter fraud, tampering in Michigan’s 2016 election

There is no evidence of any widespread election fraud during the state’s 2016 presidential election, according to a forensic analysis released Monday by the Anderson Economic Group.

Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson says they looked into two claims.

First, that millions of immigrants nationwide illegally voted for Hillary Clinton. President Donald Trump continues to assert, despite zero evidence, that voting by illegal immigrants cost him the popular vote.

Anderson studied ten Michigan counties with the highest percentage of immigrants. Nine of the ten had more people casting ballots for the Republican candidate.

“Clearly there wasn’t an effective effort to get ineligible foreign born resident to vote there,” Anderson said, “And if you think they voted somewhere else, guess what? In all of the remaining counties, the vote for the Democratic Party dropped too.”

“If this was a conspiracy that was undertaken in Michigan, it failed spectacularly,” he said.

Anderson’s study also refutes claims that voting machines were tampered with or hacked to favor Trump.

This is the second study the group has completed on the 2016 election. Anderson says no one paid them to conduct the analysis, but felt it would be a good public service given the political climate.

