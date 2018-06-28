Republican Candidate Jonas Speaks Out About Sheriff Race

After all the drama on the Democratic side of the St. Joseph County sheriff race last week, Republican candidate Paul Jonas held a press conference Thursday to defend his qualifications.

When Chuck Hurley announced that he was going to run as an independent in the St. Joseph County Sheriff race he said that he had a conversation with the current sheriff and that they had agreed that neither of the current candidates were sufficiently qualified for the position.

Sheriff Mike Grzegorek has denied that conversation.

Paul Jonas, the Republican Nominee for sheriff, wanted to address what he called ‘misinformation’ regarding his experience and qualifications for Sheriff.

“After four years as a United States Marine, 30 years experience on the Sheriff’s Department, most of which spent arresting hundreds of felons and keeping our community safe, I’m ready to lead.”

Hurley has since said he will not run. Jonas will face Democratic candidate Bill Redman in November.