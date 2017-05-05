RNC Chair visits Lansing, defends health care bill

Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel was in Lansing Friday. Her visit comes on the heels of a controversial health care vote.

Democrats fought the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. They say the Republican plan that would replace it has worse coverage and would cost millions their healthcare coverage.

Romney McDaniel says the new plan will save American lives.

“This will be a patient focused health care plan where the patients are going to be able to choose their doctors, choose their health care, their premiums are going to go down, and the state are going to run them more effectively,” she said.

During the vote this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Democrats in the House chanted at Republicans. They warned their votes in favor of the bill would cost them elections down the road.

But McDaniel said she isn’t concerned.

The health care bill now goes to the U.S. Senate. Romney McDaniel says she’s confident Republicans in the Senate will continue the work the House started.

Romney McDaniel was also in town for a Hispanic Business Roundtable.

McDaniel said the party wants to reach out to demographics that don’t typically vote Republican.

“At the Republican Party we’re going to invest in these communities long term, it can’t be an election strategy,” she said. “It has to be engaging and be a part of communities long-term.”

