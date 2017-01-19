Science Friday Airs On News2

Due to live special coverage from NPR of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, Science Friday can be heard at its normal time, 2-4 pm, on WVPE News2. You can listen through our website, the WVPE App (available for Apple and Android devices), or with an HD Radio (your car might have one).

In the first hour of the program, Ira Flatow will have special coverage of the inauguration with science leaders and their take on how a Trump presidency and Republican Congress will affect the scientific community.

In the second hour, Science Friday will explore the changing perception of reality.

The program will be rebroadcast on WVPE News2 again at 7 pm Saturday evening.

Science Friday will return to the main channel next week.