Second Amendment Advocates Prepare for Indianapolis Rally

The National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans will host a pro-second amendment rally in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The event is expected to run about two hours, and coincides with similar events across the in state capitals across the country.



Tomorrow’s rally will take place at the Indianapolis Statehouse, where attendees will gather to hear speeches from state representatives, such as Republicans Jim Lucas, and Jim Baird, as well as second amendment advocates.



One of those advocates is Jack Pupillo of Valparaiso. Last month, Pupillo organized a rally in support of gun rights; on the same day and same time as the March for Our Lives protest taking place outside of Valparaiso’s city hall. .

“I think there are a lot of people who are willing to stand for their individual rights and the right to own a gun, but they just have nowhere to go,” Pupillo said, “I was surprised by how many people sprung up and immediately started helping me and join the cause.”



Pupillo estimates more than 500 people will attend the rally tomorrow.

“It’s really about pro-individual liberty more than about guns,” Pupillo said, “The Second Amendment is just part of individual rights.”

Tomorrow’s rally begins at 2 pm, with a march around the Capital Complex afterwords.