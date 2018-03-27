Second Congressional District debates to be held Tuesday

The Democratic candidates for Indiana’s second congressional district primary will debate tonight at IU South Bend.

The debate is sponsored by the American Democracy Project and the League of Women Voters. It’s a policy debate among Attorney Pat Hackett, businessman and owner of GTA containers Yatish Joshi, and businessman and former CEO of Press-Ganey Mel Hall.

They are the three active candidates for the Democratic side in the second district.

Elizabeth Bennion is with both organizations. She says the debate will help voters choose the likely opponent of Representative Jackie Walorski in the general election.

“She does have one challenger on the Republican side who’s not very visible or well funded but she will mostly likely face the winner of the primary in November.”

Tonight’s debate starts at 6 in Weikamp Hall. It will also be broadcast on My Michiana and livestreamed on Facebook.

The primary election is on May 8th. The candidates will have a second chance to debate on April 10th in Elkhart.