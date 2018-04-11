Semi knocks down guy wire, causing power outage in Elkhart

A semi truck struck an overhead guy wire at the intersection of Reedy Drive and Jeanwood Drive, just north of County Road six in Elkhart last night, knocking out power in the area.

The Elkhart Area Career Center and WVPE were impacted by the outage. WVPE lost power, satellite connection and audio for about 15 minutes starting at about 5:30 p.m. On-air audio was restored on generator power at about 5:45.

AEP workers arrived on the scene by about 6:15. Elkhart Police Department Spokesperson Chris Snyder says the outage is widespread and there is no estimate at this time as to when power will be restored.