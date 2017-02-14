Senate Votes To Override Pence Vetoes After House Vote Last Week

The Senate voted to override former Gov. Mike Pence’s final two vetoes.

One of the bills deals with private university police department records. The 2016 legislation would make some of these subject to public records requests – similar to any other police department in the state.

Bill sponsor Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) says it also shields some records from the public.

“This legislation provides the same protection for private colleges or university law enforcement … their investigative records that it affords to city, county and state law enforcement. It is critically important for sexual assault cases to ensure that we are protecting victims,” Glick says.

Pence vetoed the bill in part because of a court case still working its way through the legal process last year. That case is now resolved – and bill proponents say the legislation provides for greater transparency than the court’s ruling.

The Senate also voted to override Pence’s veto of a bill that would delay implementation of certain environmental regulations.

The House previously voted to override the vetoes. Both bills now take effect.