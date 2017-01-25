Senator Backs Off Proposal To Raise Officeholder Pay

A Republican state senator is backing off a proposed bill to significantly increase pay for statewide elected officials.

Sen. Randy Head’s (R-Logansport) legislation – heard in committee this week – would raise the governor’s salary up to $141,000 a year, a 16 percent increase. Other statewide officials, including attorney general and auditor, would make about $120,000, increases of anywhere between 26 to 52 percent.

At the committee hearing, Head says he worries the current salaries will drive away talent from public office.

But the bill has drawn scorn and even outrage – particularly as the legislature debates tax increases to pay for roads.

Head says he’ll change the bill to a study committee on the topic. He says he needs a “better factual foundation” to advance the pay raises.