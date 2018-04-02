Short-term rentals spur businesses around new services for visitors

As more and more vacationers book private residences for trips, using sites like Airbnb or HomeAway, there’s no front desk to call when they need something. So online concierge services and other support businesses are springing up in response. The New Jersey-based concierge service Stock the House, for example, provides somebody who will do grocery shopping or buy movie tickets and do other errands. Other businesses serve property owners, with things like house cleaning or guidebooks, activity planning for guests and property management.

