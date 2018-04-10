Related Program: 
For small businesses, a tight labor market means workers are in short supply

By Nancy Marshall-Genzer 2 hours ago

Each month, the National Federation of Independent Business asks its members questions about how easy it is to find and hire workers. And the latest responses indicate small business hiring is up, but that it’s also harder than ever for those employers to find people to fill the jobs they have available. So what options do small business owners have? Are they raising wages? And can they afford to raise prices on customers if they pay workers more?

