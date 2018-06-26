South Bend Civic Breaks Ground On Outdoor Performance Space

The South Bend Civic Theatre broke ground on a new outdoor performance space. The goal is a space that can be used for the Civic and other art in South Bend.

Foegley Plaza will be a patio that terraces upwards into seating. It’s a small space, about 60 feet square, that would seat about 70 people.

It was partially funded with a $50,000 grant from the Visit South Bend Mishawaka tourism capital development fund. Other funding comes from private donors.

South Bend Civic Theatre Executive Director Aaron Nichols said they hope other groups will use the space as well.

“I envision it being used pretty often, actually, for concerts, whether that be a poetry reading or an acoustic concert, a barber shop quartet all of those really fun opportunities that make a downtown really hum, really buzz.”

Nichols said Civic groups will get first booking but he hopes to say yes to as many other activities as possible.

He said the project should be finished next spring. They hope to hold next years summer musical there.