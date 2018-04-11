South Bend Cubs Announce New Partnership, Rooftop Project

The South Bend Cubs announced yesterday plans for a new rooftop seating venue, restaurant and bar.



South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart says the new rooftop seating is the ballpark’s homage to Chicago’s Wrigley Field.



He says the still under-construction rooftop at the Ivy at Berlin Place apartment complex, is expected to be open at the end of June and will accommodate about 300 people.



Hart says a new naming rights deal with Michigan-based, United Credit Union, will help the team finance future improvements necessary to Four Winds Field.



“That’s always been the thing for us, we’re always going to make changes each and every year and we want it to be fresh and look like it’s a day old, so to speak,” Hart said.



South Bend Cubs Owner Andrew Berlin said United’s community values are in tune with the team’s and he looks forward to the announced partnership.



“Everything here is always going to be first class,” Berlin said, “And those who we associate with, partners as well.”



Apartments are expected to be available for early lease in late June.



Tickets for rooftop seats will be $35 dollars per person.