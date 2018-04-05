South Bend Residents Celebrate the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ceremonies across the country yesterday celebrated the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., on the fiftieth anniversary of his assassination.

South Bend residents also gathered to pay their respects at Leighton Plaza.

Community members gathered around the statue of Dr. King holding hands with Former Notre Dame President Father Theodore Hesburgh, to celebrate the life of the 60s Civil Rights leader.

The statute of Hesburgh and King was revealed during the summer last year.

Charles Person, a Freedom Rider from Alabama, knew King. He said he thinks King would have mixed feelings about the progress the nation has made on this issues he championed.



“I think that if Dr. King were alive today, he would be pleased with a lot of things we’ve accomplished in this country since his death,” Person said, “but I’d like you to know that there are things he would not be pleased with. “



Person said King was particularly committed to helping improve the quality of life for the homeless and Americans in poverty.

Person said he will continue to use his voice to push for the changes King gave his life fighting for.