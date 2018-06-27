South Korea Beats Germany 2-0, Sending World Cup Champs Packing

In a shocking upset, South Korea has beaten Germany in the World Cup, denying the defending champions a chance to advance beyond the first round.

It's the first time in the history of the World Cup that Germany has failed to advance to the knockout stage.

For more than 90 minutes, the score was 0-0 — a tantalizing opportunity for the Taeguk Warriors to seize an upset, and, for German fans, a nausea-inducing dance with fate.

The match had a number of replay reviews and other delays — as official time expired, officials added nine minutes of stoppage time. And that's when Kim Younggwon found himself standing in front of the net, with the ball at his feet. He chipped it over a sprawling Manuel Neuer to make it 1-0, even as arguments ensued over whether he was offside (officials determined he wasn't).

With Germany desperate for a result, the team's goalkeeper roamed into the offensive end — and it was then that South Korea added a late goal to put the match out of reach, collecting a loose ball and shooting it downfield, where it was put away for a 2-0 edge.

With Germany's loss, Sweden and Mexico advance from Group F. Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 in their match, which was played concurrently with the South Korean shocker.

The loss defines what has been a disastrous World Cup for Germany, a historically fearsome team that suddenly found itself unable to score goals in Russia. Their bad luck continued today, as Mats Hummels was unable to put away a free header from six yards out late in the match.

Germany lost on Wednesday despite dominating in possession — 69 percent to 31 percent — and leading South Korea in shots on goal.

The South Koreans were hit with 16 fouls and four yellow cards, as they fought to find a way to do what many in the sporting world thought was impossible. In the end, they pulled it off thanks in part to taking advantage when they could — and to goalkeeper Cho Hyun Woo, whose seven saves earned him Man of the Match honors.

