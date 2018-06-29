South Shore Line To Increase Fares

South Shore Line train ticket fares to Chicago will increase beginning Sunday.

The 5-percent increase was approved by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District in May and will fund a new automated safety system aimed at preventing crashes due to human error.

NICTD (Nick-Ted) says the implementation of the safety system is part of a federal mandate and the only way to fund it is through fare increases.

One-way tickets from South Bend to Chicago will increase to 14 dollars and 25 cents.