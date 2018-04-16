St. Joseph County, Ind. facing poll worker shortage

St. Joseph County Indiana is short 300 poll workers for the upcoming primary elections.

St. Joseph County is looking for both Republicans and Democrats to work the polls for the primary election. Workers have to be evenly split between the parties to maintain fairness.

Workers will be trained for their job and paid for the day.

Kimberly Riskovitch is with voter registration in St. Joe County. She said they can get by with fewer workers, “But it makes for a long hard day for our poll workers and we want it to go smoothly and have a successful election and not stress people out.”

Poll workers can be 16 year old students who can get a note to be absent from school for the day. Those who will be over 18 at the time of the general election in November must be registered voters to be poll workers.

Workers must be available for the entire day for the primaries on May 8th.