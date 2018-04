The Friends of the St. Joseph River are holding a river cleanup event in South Bend this weekend.

The event is meant to help clear debris from the banks of the river. Cleanup will go from the Veterans Memorial Park boat launch to the IUSB footbridge on Northshore Boulevard.

It runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trash bags will be provided but volunteers are asked to dress appropriately and wear work gloves.