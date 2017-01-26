The St. Olaf Choir is Coming to Goshen College

The world renowned St. Olaf Choir, is coming to Goshen, Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30pm at Sauder Hall in the Goshen College Music Center. Founded in 1912, the St. Olaf Choir, with 75 mixed voices, is the pioneer a cappella choir in the United States. For nearly a century the choir has set a standard of choral excellence and remained at the forefront of choral artistry.

In addition to being an artistic force, the St. Olaf Choir has a full calendar of events and a growing library of recordings. The choir's mission is to provide music of the highest quality that lifts people's hearts and spirits, incorporating a diversity of voices and cultural traditions into the corus of the Christian faith. Many people experience this message through the annual St. Olaf Christmas Festival. But perhaps nowhere is the essence more clearly proclaimed than in the work that has become the choir's signature piece, Beautiful Savior.

Click here for ticket information.