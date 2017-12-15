Star Plaza Theater Set to Host Final Show Sunday

The Star Plaza Theater in Merrillville, which hosted its first show in December of 1979 will soon be closing. The Oak Ridge Boys, who have played the venue’s annual Christmas show since the theater opened in 1979, will play the final show on December 17th.



The 34-hundred seat theater offered what many call an “intimate” setting for local and national acts. From yearly Christmas performances, to big names like Willie Nelson and Chris Rock, the Star Plaza aimed to cater to a diverse audience.



Hammond resident Nathan Foor said he has a lot of fond memories associated with shows at the theater. He said the last time he was at the theater was three years ago for The Price is Right.



Foor said music is important to him, and he appreciated the theater’s location.



“I hate going to concerts now where it’s just like a little figure up on the stage and you’re basically not all having a connection with a performer,” said Foor, “That wasn’t the case at the Star Plaza, you always had a connection to the performer, so you always had a deeper meaning when you saw a show there.”



He said he remembers going to the theater as a kid on school field trips and wants his kids to have the same exposure to music, ballets and other performances, but he’s going to have to do it without the Star Plaza.



“I’m going to have to recall on my days at Star Plaza to try to create opportunities for them to have a love of music,” said Foor.



However, Foor said he understands that buildings grow old and don’t last forever.



“I don’t have any hard feelings about it closing, as long as they keep bringing shows to Northwest Indiana,” Foor said, “but I will miss going there.”

Demolition for both the theater and the Radisson Star Plaza Hotel is expected to be completed by summer 2018, though a start date hasn’t been set. White Lodging, the parent company for both properties plans to build a new hotel in the vacant space that sits near the intersection of I-65 and U.S. 30.