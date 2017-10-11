State Lawmaker Leaving Post To Lead Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

Rep. Lloyd Arnold (R-Boonville) will leave his southern Indiana seat to become the new head of law enforcement at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the appointment Wednesday. Arnold replaces Danny East, who left DNR last month.

The Republican lawmaker previously served in the U.S. Army, the Indiana National Guard, and as a reserve sheriff’s deputy. He also worked for Toyota in Princeton and for the Orange County Economic Development Partnership.

Arnold’s replacement in the Indiana House will be chosen by a caucus of Republican precinct committeemen. He’s the second state lawmaker to leave the General Assembly this year; Republican Sen. Luke Kenley officially retired last month.