Statehouse Update: Holcomb Agenda, House GOP Road Funding Plan





Governor-elect Eric Holcomb rolled out his legislative agenda while House Republicans unveiled their road funding plan.

Holcomb’s agenda is a lengthy one, and it garnered praise from both Republican and Democratic leadership in the General Assembly. The governor-elect’s agenda shares big themes with those of legislative leaders – a long-term, sustainable road funding plan, pre-K expansion, addressing the state’s drug epidemic and training a skilled workforce. Also notable, Holcomb wants to make the Superintendent of Public Instruction an appointed, rather than elected position. That’s a change House Speaker Brian Bosma is also pushing.

House Republicans revealed their road funding proposal this week. It includes raising fuel taxes by ten cents, creating new registration fees for all vehicles and possible tolls on existing interstates. It’s already drawing criticism from conservative fiscal groups, and Holcomb isn’t in favor of the tolls.

And House Minority Leader Scott Pelath wants to change the Indiana Constitution to allow citizen-initiated referenda. That’s where voters can put binding public questions on their ballot if they, for instance, gather enough signatures. Speaker Bosma says he worries this would put issues under the control of special interests.