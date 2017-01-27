Statehouse Update: Pre-K, Background Checks, Funding Get Hearings

More than half of Indiana’s state budget funds education – from preschool to higher education, from transportation to salaries.

As the 2017 legislative session gets underway, there’s a lot at stake.

We’re there, taking it all in, as it all unfolds. Here’s what you need to know:

Pre-K Expansion Had Its First Hearing

SB 276: Pre-K Expansion – This is the Senate’s version of expanding the current pre-K pilot program, On My Way Pre-K. There is a similar bill in the House. This would increase the number of counties receiving scholarships, from five to 10. It would allocate $20 million to the program.

Gov. Eric Holcomb asked for a specific expert witness to testify to the committee. The governor has been an outspoken proponent for expanding state-funded pre-K.

Public testimony on just this bill lasted almost two hours during its first hearing Wednesday. Parents, pre-K advocates and stakeholders testified in favor of expanding the program.

Additional pre-K funding is likely to get traction this session, as lawmakers decide what it should look like.

Bill Aims To Give Districts ‘Freedom’ To Allocate More Money For Teachers

HB 1009: School Financial Management – This bill would collapse various funds schools are required to use when paying for certain types of expenses and just have two: educational and operations.

Essentially, the bill would simplify school funding by elimination some of the state funding streams – these earmark funds for things like facilities and bus replacement. It would collapse them into two accounts: instruction expenses – like teacher pay and supplies – and operations.

The state budget agency’s report on the legislation says, the education fund would “be used as the exclusive fund to pay expenses allocated to student instruction and learning.”

The new operations fund would combine a number of funds: capital projects, transportation, school bus replacement, public playground and an art association or a historical society fund.

New History Class Requirements Advanced In Legislature

SB 29: Indiana History Class – This bill would require high schools to offer Indiana studies as an elective, semester-long course every year. It passed out of the Senate this week.

Bill Requiring More Teacher Background Checks Passed House Committee

HB 1079: Teacher Background Checks Every Five Years – All Indiana teachers would have to undergo a criminal background check every five years under a legislative proposal gaining momentum at the Statehouse.

On Tuesday, the House Education Committee unanimously approved HB 1079.

Bill To Change Superintendent Contracts Sent Back For Revision

SB 182: Superintendent Contracts – Sets provisions for a superintendent’s contract. Those include making the contract for at least a year, but not longer than three.

Some people testified against mandating provisions in a contract, saying that takes away local control. The bill will come back before the committee next week, and its author, Sen. Erin Houchin, says she will have amendments.

Extended Care For Preschoolers

HB 1136: Extended School Care For 4- And 5-Year-Olds – A bill that would extend before- and after-school care for 4- and 5-year olds passed unanimously out of House Education and now heads to the full House. HB 1136 focuses on so-called “latch key” programs at schools that also offer preschool.

Legislative author Rep. David Frizzell (R-Indianapolis), expected easy passage, but some did question if schools should be required to offer additional care for the youngest students.

An amendment now let’s schools decide if they will offer the federally funded program for preschoolers.

