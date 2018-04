French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a permanent exemption from tariffs for the European Union. Today will be the second day of Macron’s three-day state visit, and the biggest event will be the first state dinner since President Donald Trump took office 15 months ago. But it won’t be all glitz and glam. Macron is here to make a deal that will keep Trump from starting a potential trade war with Europe.

